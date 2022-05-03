Energy costs continue to soar both nationally and on the Eastern Shore. Gas prices have been spotted as high as $4.25 a gallon, which is double what they were 18 months ago.

Not only is gasoline at record levels, other forms of energy are going up as well. A&N Electric Co-op announced in May’s edition of Cooperative Living magazine that because of higher natural gas prices, ODEC, which is the not-for-profit power generation cooperative that supplies electric power on the Shore, has instituted a rate increase to cover the higher generation costs resulting primarily from those natural gas price increases.

According to the article, residential A&N Electric Cooperative members will see their Power Cost Adjustment credit reduced by approximately 50% from the credits from January 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022. An average home using 1,000 kilowatt hours will experience an increase of $2.17 in May’s billing.

The article goes on to say that while it is unusual to have a mid-year rate increase, a combination of factors ranging from high winter demand for natural gas this year to the Ukraine war which is expected to cause liquified natural gas shipments to Europe and Asia to increase.

The overall increase in energy prices including Diesel has been passed on to consumers through higher prices at the cash register for groceries and every other product shipped by truck.

The magazine offers 10 tips for summer energy savings.

Have your cooling unit serviced

For window units, seal the area between the window sashes. Water heater pipe insulation is a great way to do this.

Keep your thermostat at the highest comfortable temperature.

Use a fan in the room you are in to supplement your air conditioner.

Lock your windows during the day which eliminates gaps that let warm air in.

Use curtains to block the sun’s rays during the hottest time of the day.

Use your grill. Cooking outdoors prevents heat build up in the house and can save money on cooling costs.

More insulation to the attic. This will not only help the house be cooler in the summer but warmer in the winter.

Turn off the pilot light of your gas fireplace during the summer.

Add shade in your yard which can help keep your house cooler.

