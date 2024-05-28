Local EMT and Volunteer Firefighter critically injured in Friday night accident

A popular Department of Public Service Employee at the Onancock Vol. Fire Department and a fire and EMS volunteer at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department was seriously injured Friday night on Bayside Road near Onancock.

Jackie Hardstock 26 of Parksley was traveling on Bayside Road Friday night at approximately 10 p.m. when her car left the road striking a tree. Units from Parksley and Onancock responded to the scene.

According to Onancock VFD Chief Rydberg,Hardstock was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in a Maryland State Police helicopter. She is currently critical but stable condition and in an induced coma because of swelling in her brain. Rydberg stated that her recovery may take months.

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist Hardstock and her parents who have traveled to Baltimore to be at her side.

The Onancock Elks Lodge has set up a fundraiser for Jackie on Sunday, June 23 at noon.