Local EMT and Volunteer Firefighter critically injured in Friday night accident

May 28, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

A  popular Department of Public Service Employee at the Onancock Vol. Fire Department and a fire and EMS volunteer at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department was seriously injured Friday night on Bayside Road near Onancock.

Jackie Hardstock 26 of Parksley was traveling on Bayside Road Friday night at approximately 10 p.m. when her car left the road striking a tree.  Units from Parksley and Onancock responded to the scene.

According to Onancock VFD Chief Rydberg,Hardstock was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore  in a Maryland State Police helicopter. She is currently critical but stable condition and  in an induced coma because of swelling in her brain. Rydberg stated that her recovery may take months.

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist Hardstock and her parents who have traveled to Baltimore to be at her side.

YMCA Summer Day Camps

The Onancock Elks Lodge has set up a fundraiser for Jackie on Sunday, June 23 at noon.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 28, 2024, 5:52 am
Clear sky
WNW
Clear sky
69°F
9 mph
Apparent: 70°F
Pressure: 1010 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 9 mph WNW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:44 am
Sunset: 8:16 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber