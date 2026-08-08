Eluding Police Leads to Loss of Leg

By Linda Cicoira

A Maryland man who lost his leg after crashing his motorcycle while eluding police in 2024 was given a suspended sentence Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

Forty-seven-year-old David Haddaway, of Eden, was sentenced to three years in prison, with all but the month he served in jail suspended. Evidence showed he was driving a motorcycle more than 20 mph over the speed limit. His wife was on the bike with him. Her injuries were not disclosed. However, after numerous surgeries and a limb that was “completely shattered,” he lost a leg.

“If I could go back, I would stop,” he said. “I am regretful … I will pay for that for the rest of my life. I am a combat veteran … I’m not a bad guy. I try to be a good person. I ask that you have mercy.”

Haddaway pleaded guilty to the charge at a previous hearing.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker said the defendant has a pattern of making “bad decisions.” He was weaving around cars and speeding, and went through three towns before the crash occurred.

In another case, 59-year-old Erik Ricardo Castillo-Garcia, of Joynes Neck Road in Accomac, was sentenced to five years, with all but a year and four months suspended, for a fourth DWI on Oct. 21, 2025. The defendant will be on probation for three years and on good behavior for five years. He was given a four-year suspended sentence for violating probation with the condition that he complete a prison drug program.

Castillo-Garcia was using oxycodone and beer when radar showed his vehicle going 98 mph in a 55-mph zone just south of the overpass in Tasley.

The defendant has already served nine months in the Accomack Jail. Defense lawyer Shannon Dunham said he is a trustee there and works in the kitchen.

Fifty-three-year-old Deandria Marcus Brown, of Greta Road in Oak Hall, was sentenced to three years each for assault and battery of Deputy P. Meuli and Investigator R. Maquez on Aug. 20, 2025. All but time served, nearly a year in jail, was suspended. He will be on supervised probation for two years and good behavior for three years.

Three hand language interpreters were needed to translate at the proceeding for Brown as he communicates through street signing.

Deputy Meuli was leaving a store at Four Corner Plaza in Onley when he saw the defendant, who was wearing a hospital gown and had a machete wound to his arm, “screaming, whaling, and waving.” As the officer approached, Brown took a fighting stance. His mother was attempting to get him into the car when he ran and continued with the fighting stance towards the deputy. The defendant tried to get in the squad car and was eventually tased and apprehended. Proffers stated he has substance abuse issues and plans to move to Covington, Virginia.

Sixty-six-year-old Brian Wayne Doughty Sr., of Davis Road in New Church, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but two years suspended for possessing cocaine last December. Upon release, he will be on three years of supervised probation and three years of good behavior. Doughty has already served eight months and four days in jail. A special condition his sentence is that he get counseling for drug abuse. He was on probation for distribution of fentanyl when the cocaine was found.

Erik Ray Baughman, formerly of Parksley, was sentenced to two years in prison, with all but time served suspended for felony destruction of property in October 2005 when he took a metal pipe to a car. He was given a six-month suspended term for failure to appear in court. Baughman was convicted on the destruction charge, but never showed up for sentencing in June of 2006. The term was given on the condition that he pay $4,255 in restitution within 10 days.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Baughman” has been on the lam for 20 years … He was picked up in Florida (on April 24, 2026) and served 28 days.”