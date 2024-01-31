Elks Lodge hosts Sportsman’s Dinner & Giveaway

The Onancock Elks Lodge in Accomac held its Sportsman’s Dinner and Giveaway this past weekend.

With over 60 local sponsors and product donors, a sold out crowd enjoyed dinner and a night full activities with a live auction with Chester Jackson that was highlighted with a Billy Crockett carving of a Goliath Heron selling for $7,600, 12 Corner Bakery eclairs selling for $1,200 and 24 slices of Becca’s Smith Island Cakes selling for $1,600(of course one of the eclairs & one slice of cake came with a firearm).

“We were honored to recognize an active duty armed services member that had just returned from an overseas deployment with the donation of a firearm for his service to our country, and we also recognized all first responders that were in attendance,” said Wayde Fowler, Elks Lodge Board Member.

Over 70 items were available for the luckiest attendees to take home (40 were firearms).

This yearly event raises funds that are distributed for charitable purposes throughout the year in Accomack & Northampton County, with lodge donations yearly in excess of $100,000 from events like this, keeping all funds local.

“An event like this at the Onancock Elks Lodge or any other of the many ESVA organizations is only made possible by shopping local,” Fowler continued. “The Lodge would like to thank everyone that supported this event either by attending or donating, we couldn’t do without you all.”