An Elizabeth River ferry will soon provide cruises based in Cape Charles.

James and Dawn Nevill purchased the Elizabeth River Ferry 111 recently. They plan to rename her “The Chesapeake Queen” and start providing 2.5 hour afternoon cruises and 3 hour sunset cruises. The Chesapeake Queen will also provide small wedding cruises on Sundays for Eastern Shore couples only.

The Nevills plan to add 2 bars and 2 restrooms and hope to have it ready in the Spring.

