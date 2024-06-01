Eleven killed in nine crashes on Virginia roads over 2024 Memorial Day Holiday

300+ Drivers Cited for Violating Virginia’s Hands-Free Law

The summer travel season is off to a deadly start in Virginia, as preliminary data indicates 11 people were killed on Virginia’s roadways over the 2024 Memorial Day Holiday weekend, including two double-fatality crashes in Goochland and Henry Counties. The number is an uptick from the 2023 Memorial Day holiday, when nine people were killed on Virginia’s highways.**

The fatal crashes occurred in Craig, Dinwiddie, Fairfax, Franklin, Goochland, and Henry counties, as well as the cities of Lynchburg and Newport News. Two people were killed in a head-collision that occurred in Goochland County on May 24, 2024. A single-vehicle crash in Henry County on May 25, 2024, claimed the lives of two people. There was one fatal motorcycle crash that occurred May 26, 2024, in the City of Lynchburg. A pedestrian was killed in Fairfax County on May 24, 2024. There were two separate fatal crashes to occur in Dinwiddie County during the four-day holiday statistical counting period. These numbers did not include a motorcyclist who died on Thursday, May 23 in Cheriton.

“Our goal for every major holiday travel weekend is for there to be no fatal crashes on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Eleven people is far too many lives lost. If this summer is going to be a safe one, drivers must watch their speed, buckle up, drive sober, and focus on the roads.”

As part of the nationwide, state-sponsored Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), Virginia State Police had all available troopers and supervisors on patrol during the 2024 holiday weekend. During the statistical counting period, troopers cited over 3,500 drivers for speeding and over 1,400 drivers for reckless driving. Ninety-two drivers were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI/DUID). Virginia state troopers also cited 303 drivers for violating the “hands-free” phone law.

Virginia is also currently participating in the annual Click It or Ticket seatbelt education and enforcement campaign. Over the holiday, there were 535 seatbelt violations and 112 child restraint citations issued by state police.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.