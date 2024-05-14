Eleven indicted in Northampton

By Linda Cicoira

A young Exmore woman was indicted by a Northampton Grand Jury late last week on a February count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

According to records filed in the circuit court, the officer was called to the scene of a domestic dispute between 22-year-old Tykayla Sjmarria Washington, of Occohannock Neck Road, and her mother. Washington is alleged to have “grabbed the grip of the firearm, a stun gun, after which she said, “Someone give me a gun so I can shoot/kill her.” The incident occurred on Feb. 15.

In another case, 34-year-old Tanisha Monique Jackson, of Birdsnest Drive in Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of being a violent felon and possessing or transporting a weapon on Jan. 16, 2023.

Jackson told an officer that “her pit bull was attacking her small breed dog,” so. she got her “fiancée’s firearm and shot into the air and then the pit bull.” Jackson told a magistrate that she was remorseful, but was also scared. “Her dog got killed. She was trying to defend the dog’s life.”

Nineteen-year-old Khamaari Khalil Rogers, of Savageville Road in Onancock, was indicted on a count of shooting a firearm from a vehicle and four counts of maliciously shooting at or throwing a missile at an occupied building or dwelling on May 6, 2023.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eric Mitchell Wells and 24-year-old Michael Douglas Moore, both of Forest Lane in Cape Charles, were indicted on two counts of felony credit card theft and a count of conspiring to commit credit card fraud. Wells was also indicted on two counts of stealing a firearm belonging to Nick Lewis. The incidents occurred on March 5.

Thirty-five-year-old Shauntea Arnez Giddens, of Bayford Road in Exmore, was indicted on counts of forging a check and uttering the check on Dec. 20, 2023. He was also indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 that belonged to Mary Jane Lukasik and stealing a credit card number on Jan. 18. He was arrested on Feb. 2.

Thirty-five-year-old Fred Kennedy Kellam Jr., of Shell Bridge Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of stealing a credit card number on Sept. 3, 2023.

Forty-three-year-old Fredy Enoc Romero, of Pinewood Drive in Clinton, Md., was indicted on a felony count of DWI. The incident occurred on Oct. 18, 2023. He has previously been convicted of a similar offense. According to the court record, a trooper clocked Romero going 78 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on Lankford Highway in Cheriton. When Romero was pulled over, the trooper said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

Forty-eight-year-old Andrea Devone Spady, of Erwin Court in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of Northampton Deputy Jacob Foisey on Aug. 17, 2023.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leshaun Terell Anderson, of James Wharf Road in Jamesville, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Feb. 28.