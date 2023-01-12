Rocket Lab will attempt the first launch from US soil again on Monday, January 23 weather permitting . The launch window is from 6 until 8 p.m. Earlier attempts to launch in December were thwarted by weather issues.

The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission will deploy three satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. The mission is the first of three Electron launches for HawkEye 360 in a contract that will see Rocket Lab deliver 15 satellites to low Earth orbit by the end of 2024. These missions will grow HawkEye 360’s constellation of radio frequency monitoring satellites, enabling the company to better deliver precise geolocation of radio frequency emissions anywhere in the world.

WESR will carry the countdown live from the Wallops Flight Facility beginning at. 5:40 p.m. on Monday. As of now, the extended forecast calls for clear to partly cloudy skies with surface winds between 5 and 15 mph.

