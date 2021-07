At approximately 5:10 pm Thursday, 911 received a call that smoke and flames were coming from a unit in the freezer section at the Wal-Mart in Onley. Fire units from Onancock, Tasley and Melfa were dispatched. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. The Wachapreague EMS also responded. The store was closed for a period of time Thursday evening. No injuries were reported.