Election Day is fast approaching and there are key deadlines upcoming in the next two weeks.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday October 22

Voter registration offices open Saturday , October 23, 2021 and October 30, 2021 until 5 p.m. for early voting.

Statewide, Virginians will be voting for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Voters will get to choose from former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, Republican challenger Glen Youngkin and Independent Princess Blanding. Democrat Hala S. Ayala is challenging Repbulican Winsome Sears for the Lt. Governor’s job and Democratic Mark Herring is seeking his third term as Attorney General and is being challenged by Republican Jason Miyares.

Locally, Delegate Rob Bloxom is facing a challenge from Democrat Finale Norton of Jamesville for the seat in the 100th district for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Chincoteague and Parksley,voters will be voting Special Elections to select town council members in addition to voting for the General Election candidates.

