Election day is here

April 21, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
every vote counts

Today is Election Day. 

Voters can vote yes to support a “so called “temporary change in the voter map” which will all but guarantee Democrats win 10 out of the 11 congressional districts in the state. A no vote will keep the congressional district boundaries the same as was voted on following the 2020 census count. 

The normal polling places opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. tonight. 

The results for both counties will be posted on ShoreDailyNews.com  as soon as the results are tabulated.

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April 21, 2026, 9:47 am
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