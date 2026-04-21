Election day is here

Today is Election Day.

Voters can vote yes to support a “so called “temporary change in the voter map” which will all but guarantee Democrats win 10 out of the 11 congressional districts in the state. A no vote will keep the congressional district boundaries the same as was voted on following the 2020 census count.

The normal polling places opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

The results for both counties will be posted on ShoreDailyNews.com as soon as the results are tabulated.