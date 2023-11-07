Election Day is finally here!

Today is the final day to cast your ballot. By tomorrow, the over hyped TV ads will disappear, along with every other aspect of campaigning.

Starting at 6 a.m. the polls will be open at their regular locations. Mail in ballots must be postmarked no later than election day.

Northampton County will have only two contested races on their ballot and both of those are for General Assembly seats. Incumbent Republican Delegate Rob Bloxom is being challenged by Northampton County resident and Northampton County School Board member, Democrat Charlena Jones. The newly created 20th Virginia Senate seat is being sought by Virginia Beach Republican Senator Bill DeSteph and Democrat Victoria A. Luevanos. These will be on the Accomack Ballots as well.

All other candidates for local offices in Northampton including Constitutional Officers, and Board of Supervisors are running unopposed.

It is a bit different in Accomack County where one of the hottest races is for the Clerk of Court seat. Long time incumbent Sammy Cooper has announced his retirement at the end of this term. Seeking the seat is Cooper’s son, Cedric Cooper and Talia Custis Taylor, a finance professional.

The race for the School Board is strongly contested in Accomack County with incumbents offering their experience and tenure on the Board while opponents are seeking to change the way the School Board does business.

District 1 School Board member Jesse W. Speidel is being challenged by long time school activist Connie Burford.

District 3 incumbent Lisa M Cropper Johnson is being challenged by former Deputy Jessica J. Lewis.

District 4 incumbent Gary Reese is being challenged by former State Trooper Glen Neal.

District 8 incumbent and longtime School Board member Dr. Ronnie E. Holden is being challenged by Eastern Shore Post reporter and former teacher Stefanie Jackson.

District 9 incumbent Malcom “Pep” White is being challenged by Alejandro “Alex” Vargas.

The four remaining School Board members are running unopposed.

The remaining Constitutional Officers in Accomack County are all running unopposed.

In the Accomack County Board of Supervisors District 2, incumbent Ron Wolffe is being challenged by Roger L. DeGeorges of Captain’s Cove.

District 4 incumbent Paul Muhly is being challenged by Jeffery A. Parks of Bloxom.

In District 5, incumbent Harrison Phillips is being challenged by Calvin Washington Sr. of Nelsonia.

The remaining Accomack Supervisors are unopposed.

Voters who haven’t registered can do so on election day and will be issued provisional ballots which will have to be approved by the voter registrar before they can be counted.

All mail in ballots must be postmarked no later than November 7.

WESR will be covering the local and state elections Tuesday night getting underway at approximately 8 p.m.