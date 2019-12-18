Congresswoman Elaine Luria has issued the following statement concerning the upcoming impeachment vote.

“In the Navy and in Congress, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Congresswoman Luria said. “President Trump took that very same oath when he was sworn in, but he has clearly put his personal and political interests above the good of our country. The President abused his power by withholding critical aid from a partner in exchange for information to detract from a political opponent. Voting to impeach President Trump was not an easy decision or one I take lightly—but I take my oath seriously, and I will be voting in favor of both articles of impeachment tomorrow.”

Luria defeated former congressman Scott Taylor in 2018 by approximately 6000 votes out of 260,000 votes cast or 2%. The district had been in Republican hands for 8 years with six of those years with Scott Rigell and the final two with Taylor. The election came on the heals of a scandal in which the Taylor campaign was charged with falsifying signatures on a petition by Shaun Brown to be included on the ballot. In 2016 Donald Trump was the winner in Accomack County and Virginia Beach. Luria will face re-election in November of 2020.

Pollster John Mclaughlin said that a recent poll conducted in the 30 congressional districts that democrats now hold that voted for President Trump in the 2016 election, which includes the Second Congressional district in Virginia, 53% of those polled oppose the impeachment while 43% favor impeachment. This is a combined poll so it may not reflect the actual numbers in the Second District in Virginia.

