Eight more suspected of dealing illegal drugs on the Eastern Shore

By Linda Cicoira

The names of eight more suspected drug dealers, who were indicted by a multi-district grand jury on the Eastern Shore of Virginia earlier this month, were disclosed in court records late last week.

In Accomack Circuit Court, three more people were identified in the drug bust that involved the joint efforts of Eastern Shore police, probation services, and court workers.

Thirty-one-year-old Devonte L. Davis, of Norfolk, was indicted on a count of selling or providing a Schedule I or II drug on Dec. 5, 2023.

Forty-five-year-old Heather Renee Scott, of Orchard Road in Berlin, Md., formerly of Parksley, was indicted on two counts of selling or providing a Schedule I or II drug on Feb 19, 2024, and another count on Dec. 20, 2023. She was arrested April 20.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shawn Adam White, of Salisbury, Md., formerly of Temperanceville, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I or II drug on June 16, 17, and 29, 2023.

In Northampton Circuit Court, five more people were identified as being among the 40-some who were indicted in the Blue Wave Initiative.

Sixty-five-year-old Kathy Parks, of Exmore, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug on Aug. 15, 2023.

Thirty-eight-year-old Derrick Demon Davis, with addresses in Cape Charles and Cheriton, was indicted on counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug on March 21 and 24, 2023.

Fifty-three-year-old Shinnette Marie Williams, of Cape Charles, was indicted on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug on April 21 and 25, and May 1, 2023.

Thirty-three-year-old Cedric Lamar Sample, of Nassawadox, was indicted on counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II on July 7 and 26, 2023.

Forty-seven-year-old Solomon Omar Jones, of Nassawadox, was indicted on a third or subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II on July 31, and Aug. 1 and 21, 2023.