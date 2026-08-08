Eight Indicted of Drug Crimes

By Linda Cicoira

Eight people were indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury this week on counts of felony drug offenses.

Forty-nine-year-old Thomas Ryan McCready, with addresses on Broadwater Drive in Temperanceville and Stoney Creek Road in New Church, was indicted on counts of possession of amphetamine, methamphetamine and psilocyn, the active psychedelic chemical compound found in magic mushrooms. The incidents are alleged to have occurred on Feb. 3. McCready was also indicted on a count of being a prisoner in possession of an unlawful chemical on the same day.

Forty-six-year-old Martinis Drummond, of Hill Street in Onancock, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to manufacture cocaine on March 27.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Parkerson, of Racetrack Road in Melfa, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute between an ounce and five pounds of marijuana on April 28.

Thirty-one-year-old James Thomas Fisher, of Lankford Highway in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 28, 2025.

Forty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Ashby Pruitt, of West Ridge Road on Tangier Island, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on May 19.

Fifty-eight-year-old Matthew Jason Elliott, of Main Street on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on May 17.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dustin Earl Godwin, of Allen Lane in Belle Haven, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on May 19, 2025.

Thirty-one-year-old Carleton Jake Nelson, of Broadway Road in Onancock, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on March 9.