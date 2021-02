At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday 911 received a call that a tractor trailer had crashed into a building at the Kiptopeake Inn in lower Northampton County.

The truck, carrying a load of eggs left the road and crashed into a building in the motel complex, demolishing one wall of the structure. Unofficial reports are that the driver may have fallen asleep.

Units from Cape Charles and Cheriton responded to the accident.

Courtesy of Drew Harman





