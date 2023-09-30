EEOC to provide employment counseling and education to the public at Eastern Shore Regional Library

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will be offering free counseling and education at the Eastern Shore Public Library.

Beginning in October, the EEOC Norfolk Local Office in partnership with the Eastern Shore Public Library has secured resources to provide employment counseling and education to the public at the Eastern Shore Library in Parksley every third Thursday of the month. Staff will be onsite to assist in anyone filing a complaint of discrimination. Employers are also welcome to seek our assistance in employment matters.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is responsible for enforcing federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against a job applicant or an employee because of the person’s race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and related conditions, gender identity, and sexual orientation), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information. The laws apply to all types of work situations, including hiring, firing, promotions, harassment, training, wages, and benefits.

The EEOC has the authority to investigate charges of discrimination against employers who are covered by the law. Our role in an investigation is to fairly and accurately assess the allegations in the charge and then make a finding. If discrimination is found to have occurred, the EEOC will try to settle the charge. If they aren’t successful, they have the authority to file a lawsuit to protect the rights of individuals and the interests of the public and litigate a small percentage of these cases. When deciding to file a lawsuit, the EEOC considers several factors such as the strength of the evidence, the issues in the case, and the wider impact the lawsuit could have on the EEOC’s efforts to combat workplace discrimination. They also work to prevent discrimination before it occurs through outreach, education, and technical assistance programs.

.