The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association recently presented $1,000 scholarships to three local graduating seniors, Ashleigh Hope Edwards of Holly Grove Christian School, Emily Page Kellam of Northampton High School and Emma Renee Faith of Chincoteague High School.

Scholarships are based on school, church and community activities, academic achievement, an essay on a Christian topic and an interview with a three-member committee.

Edwards, who lives in Onancock, plans to attend Liberty University and major in elementary education. She attends Bible Baptist Church in Accomac has has served as a nursery volunteer for seven years at Holly Grove Christian School. She was a cheerleader for four years, played volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society for three years.

In the community, Edwards has volunteered at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, the Hermitage and Commonwealth Senior Living.

Kellam, who lives in Franktown, plans to attend Virginia Tech and major in Human Nutrition and Food & Exercise. She attends Epworth United Methodist church, where she has been active in Vacation Bible School, Meals of the Hungry and Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives. At Northampton, she played softball and volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Kellam also worked at the Little Italy Restaurant, Island House Restaurant and supervising children as a nanny.

Faith, who lives in Horntown, will attend Christopher Newport University and major in computer science. She attends Chincoteague Methodist church and has been active in various mission projects. At Chincoteague High School, she has participated in the drama club, cheerleading, cross country, the academic challenge team, the BETA Club and the Hi-Y Model General Assembly.

In the community she has volunteered at the Chincoteague Island Chamber of Commerce, the New Church Volunteer Volunteer Fire and Company served as a summer internship at NASA on Wallops Island.

