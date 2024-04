The 2024 eclipse is now in the history books. The event enabled NASA to fire three sounding rockets to study the affects of the eclipse on the ionospheric conditions prior to, during and after the eclipse. The peak of the event occurred at 3:20 p.m. this afternoon. Although there will be more events in other areas of the country in the coming years, the Shore will next be in the path of totality in 2078.

This photo was taken at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at WESR.