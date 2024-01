Eastville Police, Northampton County Sheriff’s Department and the Accomack County Sheriff’s are looking for a suspect who fled during a domestic issue at the Eastville Police Station Friday morning.

According to Town Manager & Police Chief Rob Stubbs, the suspect fled when he was not yet free to leave.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing blue jeans.

Accomack County’s K-9 unit is en route to assist in the search.

We will report as soon as we get more information.