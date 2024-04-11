Eastville fires town manager

The Town of Eastville has parted ways with Rob Stubbs, their Chief of Police and Town Manager.

According to Mayor Jim Sturgis, the Town Manager works at the behest of the Town Council and the Council lost confidence in him in the performance of his duties. He was let go after an executive session with the Council at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday night.

Sturgis said that no more details will be released right now.

Stubbs was hired in 2022 to replace retiring Chief David Eder. The Town of Eastville has seen a drastic increase in its police force over the last several years, which has been criticized by some. He offered no comment when contacted Wednesday evening.