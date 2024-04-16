Eastville announces interim Town Manager and interim Police Chief

April 16, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Eastville Virginia

From our partners with WTKR News.

Eastville has announced the interim replacements for Town Manager and Police Chief after Rob Stubbs, who served the town in both capacities, was relieved of his duties at last week’s Town Council meeting.

According to Mayor Jim Sturgis, the town has asked the retired former Town Manager David Eder to return to his role on an interim basis and current Lieutenant Lin Christian will serve as the acting police chief.

Back in December, Eastville was the focal point of a News 3 Investigation into speeding tickets on the Eastern Shore.

Sturgis stated that Stubbs’ termination was in no way connected to News 3’s investigation by Margaret Kavanaugh, which was spawned after she received a ticket for speeding in Exmore.

