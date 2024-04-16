Eastville announces interim Town Manager and interim Police Chief

From our partners with WTKR News.

Eastville has announced the interim replacements for Town Manager and Police Chief after Rob Stubbs, who served the town in both capacities, was relieved of his duties at last week’s Town Council meeting.

According to Mayor Jim Sturgis, the town has asked the retired former Town Manager David Eder to return to his role on an interim basis and current Lieutenant Lin Christian will serve as the acting police chief.

