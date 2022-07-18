Walker

A Nandua graduate has been nominated by President Joe Biden for a seat on the United States District Court in Eastern Virginia.

According to an announcement last week, Jamar K. Walker was nominated by the President to fill the seat left vacant by Judge Raymond Alvin Jackson, whom Walker served under as a clerk from 2011 to 2012.

Should Walker be confirmed, he will be the first openly LGBTQ+ Article III Judge to serve in Virginia.

According to the White House’s release, “Jamar K. Walker has served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia since 2015. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Walker was an associate at Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C..”

Walker graduated from Nandua High School in 2004, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Virginia in 2008 and his J.D. from Virginia in 2011.

His nomination is currently pending in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

