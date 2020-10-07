All of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unmoved in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore processed 58 tests for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 475 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with 34 additional probable cases.

Virginia saw a confirmed COVID-19 hospitalization increase by 34 statewide to 641.

11 additional confirmed COVID deaths were reported with one additional probable case.

Virginia processed 16,145 tests for a test positive rate of 2.9%.

.