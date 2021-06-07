The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged Monday morning.

Accomack County reported four additional COVID-19 test positives on Sunday, but no additional Saturday.

Northampton County has not reported any additional COVID-19 metrics since Thursday, May 20.

98 additional COVID-19 test positives were reported statewide Monday morning, the lowest additional total since March 12, 2021. Probable cases were revised downward by eight in Monday’s update.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 334 statewide Monday morning, continuing its downward trend.

Eight additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

