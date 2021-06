The Eastern Shore reported no additional COVID-19 metrics Thursday morning, making it officially three weeks since Northampton County has had any reported COVID-19 test positives, hospitalizations or deaths. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day average test positivity rate has now fallen to 1.8%.

Virginia reported 201 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 13 additional probable cases.

Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

