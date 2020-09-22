Pictured: Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club president Peter Turlington cuts the ribbon signaling the opening of the new clubhouse to replace the facility destroyed by fire in December of 2017.

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club cut the ribbon on the new club house on Friday evening in Melfa:

A members-only reception was held Friday, Sept.18 with public touring the clubhouse on Saturday. The clubhouse includes a members’ lounge, a larger bar area with casual dining, a separate and more formal dining area, a card room, a kids’ zone with high-speed Internet where youth can play games and relax, and a covered porch and outside patio. The new clubhouse will complement the sports center that opened last fall and serves the tennis courts and swimming pool and houses the pro shop for the golf course.

