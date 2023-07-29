Eastern Shore Writers Association announces winners of Crossroads Poetry and Micro Fiction Writing Contest

July 29, 2023
Eastern Shore Writers Association

The Eastern Shore Writers Association (ESWA) is pleased to announce the winners of our 5 th annual Crossroads Poetry and Micro fiction Writing Contest. All who placed in the contest will have their winning selections published in the 2023 edition of Bay to Ocean Journal. This year’s contest was judged by Salisbury Poet Laureate, Nancy Mitchell.

3rd Place, $25, Pat Valdata for “Crimson Doris”
2nd Place, $50, Jane Mohler for “Corn at Market”
1st Place, $100, and free admission to the 27th annual Bay to Ocean Writers Conference: Beth Dulin for “Return”

For more about Eastern Shore Writers Association (ESWA) and how you can join to learn more about the craft of writing as well as opportunities for writers, visit: https://www.easternshorewriters.org

