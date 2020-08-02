The National Hurricane Center posted a Tropical Storm Watch for the Virginia Coast Sunday afternoon. Tropical Storm Isaias continues its trip up the Atlantic Coast with the worst of the storm expected to affect the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tuesday morning. As of now the Eastern Shore is expected to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain along with sustained winds between 30 and 35 mph with gusts in exposed areas up to 50 mph. As of now neither Accomack or Northampton counties or the town of Chincoteague are considering opening shelters.

Eastern Shore residents should spend Monday making preparations including securing loose items and securing boats. Right now the worst of the rain is expected to occur along the I 95 corridor with the Eastern Shore of Virginia getting between 1 and 2 inches. This could change so stay tuned.

Tropical storm force wind gusts could result in spotty power outages.

Tune in Monday to WESR for updates. Log on to the Hurricane Preparedness Guide on Shore Daily News.com or the Eastern Shore Radio App sponsored by the A&N Electric Cooperative or pick up a free paper version at many local businesses for more tips on preparing for a storm.

As of now it is questionable as to the extent of tidal flooding that is expected from Isaias but stay tuned Monday for updates.