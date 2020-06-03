The parking lot at Nandua High School in Onley was filled with cars of students, faculty, friends, family and community members Tuesday evening as Bishop David Sabatino led a prayer vigil for beloved principal George Parker.

Parker became principal at Nandua high School in the fall of 2015 after serving eight years as assistant principal and one year before that at Arcadia High School in his tenure with Accomack County schools, his positive influence and dedication in education has made an impact on the hundreds of Eastern Shore residents.

.