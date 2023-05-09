By Linda Cicoira

Chincoteague, home of Virginia’s famous wild ponies, is one of the top 11 small towns along the Atlantic Coast for people to find rest and relaxation, according to worldatlas.com

It was the only town in Virginia to make the list, which also includes locations from St. Augustine, Fla., to Lewes, Del. The towns “offer a slower rhythm of life, picturesque beauty, and a range of outdoor activities that will help one re-establish with nature.” All “provide a peaceful escape from the bedlam of day-to-day life.”

The announcement states, “Chincoteague is an ideal town for wildlife admirers. Its most celebrated characteristic is the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, a habitat to a variety of winged migratory animals, as well as untamed ponies that have stayed on the island for centuries.”

“Explorers can take a guided tour to view the ponies close up or investigate the refuge’s plentiful trekking trails,” the site continued. “Aside from its natural beauty, Chincoteague also has a delightful downtown area with retail stores, eateries, and galleries. The island is also renowned for its cuisine, particularly its oysters.”