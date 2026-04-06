Eastern Shore Tourism Summit draws regional leaders, highlights growth opportunities

Pictured: Jon Schallert discussing how to stand out with your business.

Tourism leaders, business owners, and community stakeholders from across the Eastern Shore gathered this past week for the 2026 Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Summit, an annual event focused on strengthening and expanding the region’s visitor economy.

Organizers said the summit, held Monday, brought together individuals who play a key role in promoting tourism across Accomack and Northampton counties. Attendees participated in presentations, networking opportunities, and discussions aimed at generating new ideas and partnerships.

The event featured a range of speakers, including keynote presenter Jon Schallert, as well Laura Messer from the Virginia Tourism Corporation and Cara Burton with the VA250 initiative. Ron Wolff educated attendees on the progress of the Eastern Shore Rails to Trails project.

Local businesses were also part of the program, with participants in Schallert’s “Destination BootCamp Live” including Nikki Wardius from the Wachapreague Inn & Daytrippers, Jaheim Fisher with Wave Riders, Laura Weigand of Drizzles, Thomas Haney of Laughing King Oyster Farm, and Eric Hawkins from Cape Charles Tiny Livin.

Additional presentations were delivered by the Hampton Roads Small Business Development Center, offering guidance on business development and tourism-related growth strategies.

VisitESVA Executive Director Robert Sabbatini said the goal of the summit was to leave attendees feeling energized, connected, and equipped with new ideas to bring back to their communities and businesses.

The Eastern Shore tourism sector remains a key economic driver, and events like the annual summit are designed to help maintain momentum while adapting to changing visitor trends.