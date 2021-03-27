Machen

Today, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission announced their new Marketing Director, Emily Machen. Raised in a military family, she has lived all over the country, but she has called the Shore home since 2018. As a lover of the outdoors and avid kayaker, the Shore is a perfect fit!

Emily graduated from Liberty University in 2017 with a major in Business Administration. Shortly after graduating, she interned with the Richmond Justice Initiative, working with them to bring awareness and age-appropriate education about human trafficking to schools through digital marketing. She has worked in different facets of Shore tourism since moving here, most recently handling marketing and content creation for Quail Cove Farms in Machipongo. She has run her own business providing marketing expertise to businesses around the world for the past three years and has experience in photography, videography, and social media content creation and strategy.

“The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission continues to be the fastest growing tourism region in Virginia, and we are excited to welcome Emily on board to help us continue this growth,” stated Robie Marsh, Executive Director of the ESVA Tourism Commission. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help our region continue the positive momentum our tourism industry is experiencing” Marsh continued.

“In my travels across the country, I’ve never found a place quite like the Shore. It’s really a unique combination of new growth, rich history, and a special culture.” Stated Machen. “I’ve come to love the Shore and I am excited to help others discover how wonderful it is too!”

For more information on the ESVA Tourism Commission or to contact Emily directly, visit www.VisitESVA.com or email her at marketing@esvatourism.org.

