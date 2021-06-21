The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the Virginia is for Shore Lovers logo! Robert, Christy, Aileen, and Emily, the ESVA Tourism Commission staff, were looking for a unique way to share our beautiful Shore with visitors. There is just something about the Shore. If you’ve sighed with relief after crossing the bridge and thought, “This is the place for me”, you know exactly what we’re talking about!

We are so excited to share this logo with local businesses and cannot wait to see how it will benefit tourism all over the Shore!

Contact the ESVA Tourism Commission for information on using the logo at marketing@esvatourism.org.

.