The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Warnings for the Outer Banks of North Carolina as Tropical Storm Arther is expected to pass just off shore of the North Carolina Coast. But other some rain showers and gusty winds and waves on the seaside beaches, the storm isn’t expected to have a major effect on the Eastern Shore’s weather. Accuweather predicts a big hurricane season in the Atlantic this year but early tropical activity doesn’t necessarily mean that the Eastern Shore will see storms this season.