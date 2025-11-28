Eastern Shore Rural Health Wins State Award for Improving Dental Care in Schools

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. has been honored with the Best Practices in Rural Health Award by the Virginia Rural Health Association. The award was presented on Nov. 19 at the association’s annual luncheon at Wintergreen Resort in Roseland, Virginia. The award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to improve health care in rural communities.

Since 1993, Eastern Shore Rural Health has partnered with Accomack County Public Schools—and more recently Northampton County schools beginning in 2022 —to bring dental care directly to students. The program uses dental clinics located in five schools and a traveling dental program, the Traveling Oral Health Prevention Program (TOPs), to visit every other public school on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. These efforts ensure children receive preventive care and treatment for dental problems that might otherwise go untreated.

“School-based dental programs are critical in rural areas,” said Dr. Scott Wolpin, Rural Health Chief Dental Officer. “Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease—four times more common than asthma. Poor oral health can cause pain, missed school days, and even affect learning and behavior. Our program helps school nurses by providing quick care for students with dental pain or injuries.”

From June 2024 to May 2025, the program delivered more than 5,700 dental appointments across both counties, including care for 85 children with special health needs. One major success: 78% of children ages 6 to 9 received dental sealants, which protect against cavities for years. That’s far above the state average of 54% and the national average of 58%, per Dr. Wolpin.

Dr. Wolpin shared one story that shows the program’s impact. An eight-year-old boy was referred by a school nurse because of severe dental pain. His mother was incarcerated, his father had passed away, and his grandmother was caring for him. The child had multiple abscesses and no healthy back teeth. His Medicaid coverage had expired, but Rural Health worked with the Virginia Department of Medical Services to restore it and arranged hospital treatment in Norfolk. A Rural Health outreach worker accompanied the family to the surgery. After the procedure, his grandmother said he was “like a different child”—free from pain and thriving in school.

“This is why school-based dental programs matter,” said Rural Health CEO Jeannette Edwards. “They change lives and strengthen our communities.”