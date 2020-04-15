Eastern Shore Rural Health issued new patient guidelines for medical and dental patients at all its locations Monday afternoon.

Effective immediately, patients with routine medical appointments will be contacted to schedule a telemedicine visit by phone or video; or reschedule an in-person appointment for later. Well child checks are only available by phone or video. Parents will be contacted to arrange well child checks.

Eastern Shore Rural Health is asking patients to call before you come if you feel sick. Telemedicine visits are available for sick patients.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all telemedicine copays are being waived.

Come to appointments alone. Only one adult can accompany children.

For up-to-date patient information see the COVID-19 tab on esrh.org.

For dental patients, teledentistry visits are now available by phone or video. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all teledentistry copays are being waived. In-person DENTAL services are limited to emergencies only at the Atlantic and Franktown centers.

Dental emergencies are:

Severe toothache pain.

Swelling of your gums, face or neck.

Bleeding in your mouth that won’t stop especially if you’ve had a recent tooth extraction.

Infection or substantial risk of infection.

Trauma.

Dental patients with an urgent need should call before coming in. For up-to-date patient information see the COVID-19 tab on esrh.org.

