Special offerings available the week of Aug. 9

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. will celebrate National Health Center Week the second week of August. National Health Center Week is an annual event to celebrate America’s health centers. Rural Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center with a mission to care for all regardless of ability to pay.

Special offerings will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at Atlantic Community Health Center, Aug. 11 at Chincoteague Island Community Health Center, Aug. 12 at Onley Community Health Center and Aug. 13 at Eastville Community Health Center. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk ins each day along with glucose checks. Health information will also be available and Rural Health health educators and outreach staff will be there. Rural Health outreach staff are able to talk about Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment options and other support services available. Healthy snacks will be served.

.