Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. collected change for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore on Giving Tuesday Nov. 28. A total of $1500.43 was donated to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore Nov. 30.

Pictured above are (left to right): Rural Health Chief Quality Officer Jessica Bonniwell, Foodbank Operation Staff member Kassandra Smith and Rural Health Outreach Coordinator Juan Gomez.

.