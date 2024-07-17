Eastern Shore Rural Health releases statement on nurse practitioner charged with federal child pornography crimes

Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Jeanette Edwards released the following statement regarding Lucas Fussell, who was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI and charged with federal child pornography crimes.

“Tuesday afternoon, the FBI informed me that a nurse practitioner employed by Eastern Shore Rural Health Services, Lucas Fussell, was arrested earlier that day on criminal charges of distribution of child pornography and taken into custody. We have dismissed Mr. Fussell, and he no longer works for Eastern Shore Rural Health. We are also closely coordinating with law enforcement.

“These criminal charges were a shock to all of us at Eastern Shore Rural Health. All our staff are required to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct, and we condemn any contrary behavior.

“We want to reassure our patients, their families, and the community at large that our top priority is the health, safety and security of all our patients.

“All patients scheduled with Mr. Fussell will be contacted to reschedule with other Eastern Shore Rural Health providers.”