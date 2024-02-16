Eastern Shore Rural Health receives $5 million donation

February 16, 2024
 |
Eastern Shore Rural Health

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. has received a $5 million donation from The Chicago Community Foundation.

“This game-changing donation is a testament to the hard work of all involved with Rural Health. We will use it to help meet one of the greatest health care needs of our community,” said Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Jeannette Edwards. “Our leadership has evaluated potential projects based on feasibility and ability to provide positive impact for the most members of our community. Continued expansion of the dental program was selected based on our recent dental needs analysis showing all available dental providers on the Shore can only meet roughly 40% of the need that exists.”

More details will be available after a thorough analysis is conducted by Rural Health leadership. The gift is from an anonymous donor who recommended that Rural Health be awarded the funds through The Chicago Community Foundation’s donor-advised fund.

