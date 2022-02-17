Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is scheduling non-urgent, preventative and routine chronic care visits as COVID-19 positivity rates decrease.

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is scheduling non-urgent, preventative and routine chronic care visits as COVID-19 positivity rates decrease. Preventative care appointments include things like physicals, and routine chronic care appointments are things like checks on diabetics who have their disease under control. Urgent appointments are for things that require prompt medical attention but that aren’t life-threatening or very serious, like urinary tract infections. “Although the number of COVID-19 positive tests are falling, there is still active local transmission of the virus in the community,” said Dr. Joan Lingen, Eastern Shore Rural Health Chief Medical Officer. “We continue to urge Shore residents to get vaccinated or boosted.”

Some existing non-urgent, preventative and routine chronic care appointments had been postponed and new ones were not being made early this year as COVID cases rose. Eastern Shore Rural Health had rearranged schedules to see as many patients with COVID symptoms as possible to reduce pressure on the local hospital.

Patients who have delayed care can call Eastern Shore Rural Health to make an appointment. Patients have the ability to book appointments with some providers online, see the Provider Directory on the Care Team tab at esrh.org to see if your provider can be scheduled online.

President’s Day Feb. 21 and March 9 COVID Booster Events – Participants to Receive Free N95 Masks

A COVID boosters only clinic will be held President’s Day Monday Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. at Eastville Community Health Center at 17068 Lankford Highway. Call 757-331-1086 for an appointment. Another COVID boosters only clinic will be held Wednesday March 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Onley Community Health Center at 20306 Badger Lane. Call 757-787-7374 for an appointment at the Onley event.

Pfizer (for ages 12+) and Moderna (for ages 18+) boosters will be available. You must have received your second COVID-19 shot at least five months ago. You do not have to be an Eastern Shore Rural Health patient to get a booster. If you received your first two shots somewhere else you need to provide proof of vaccination. All people receiving a vaccination at these two clinics will be given three free N95 masks.