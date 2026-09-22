Eastern Shore Rural Health marks diabetes education, express care achievements

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is highlighting recent achievements in diabetes education and urgent care services.

Registered Dietitian Natalie Cunningham has become Rural Health’s first Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, or CDCES.

Cunningham serves as lead instructor for Rural Health’s Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support program, which helps patients learn to better manage diabetes and other chronic health conditions.

“This certification recognizes Natalie’s expertise and dedication to helping patients improve their health,” said Rural Health Chief Executive Officer Jeannette Edwards. “She works closely with our providers and patients every day to improve diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, kidney disease, and other chronic conditions.”

Registered Dietitian Natalie Cunningham has become Rural Health’s first Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist.

Rural Health’s diabetes self-management program is accredited through the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists’ Diabetes Education Accreditation Program, one of two national accreditation pathways approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for diabetes self-management education and support services.

The program provides individualized education and support for people living with diabetes. Participants learn how to monitor and manage blood sugar, improve nutrition, remain physically active, take medications properly, prevent complications, set health goals, and cope with the stress and emotional challenges associated with diabetes.

Rural Health officials said research has shown that participation in diabetes education programs can improve health outcomes, lower Hemoglobin A1C levels and help patients develop healthier habits.

The program may be especially beneficial for patients who have recently been diagnosed with diabetes, are undergoing annual diabetes checkups, have experienced changes in their treatment plans or health conditions, or are going through major life transitions.

Participants may receive up to 10 hours of education and support during their first year. Initial and final visits are conducted in person at the Onley Community Health Center, while follow-up visits may be completed virtually.

Patients interested in the program can speak with their primary care provider about a referral or call 757-678-1524 for more information.

Eastern Shore Rural Health also announced that its Express Care facility in Onley has earned a three-year re-accreditation from the Commission on Ambulatory and Urgent Care Quality, a nationally recognized quality-assurance program affiliated with the Urgent Care Association.

The three-year designation is the highest level of accreditation available.

“The accreditation reflects Rural Health’s continued commitment to patient safety, quality care, and positive health outcomes,” Edwards said.

Express Care provides walk-in treatment for patients age 2 and older with illnesses and injuries that require prompt attention but are not considered life-threatening. No appointment is required.

Information about hours and services is available at expresscare.esrh.org or by calling 757-787-1465.