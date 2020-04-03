Eastern Shore Rural Health has issued the following patient guidelines:
- Patients who are sick please call ahead prior to going to an Eastern Shore Rural Health center. Telemedicine visits (by phone or video) are available for sick patients.
- Patients with routine MEDICAL appointments will be contacted to either schedule a telemedicine visit (by phone or video) or to reschedule an in-person appointment for a later time. Refills will be taken care of during call. Patients with refill needs who don’t have an appointment scheduled contact your center by calling or patient portal.
- WELL CHILD appointments can be done via a telemedicine appointment (by phone or video), with vaccinations then given during a quick visit to the center. Parents will be contacted to arrange well child checks. NO in-person well child appointments at this time. Newborn checks for babies are being done at the centers.
- DENTAL services limited to EMERGENCY TREATMENT ONLY at Atlantic and Franktown centers ONLY. Dental patients with an urgent need should CALL BEFORE coming in.
- Late hours (after 5 p.m.) suspended at all centers.
For more information, you can call Eastern Shore Rural Health at (757) 414-0400 or visit esrh.org.
