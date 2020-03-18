Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. (ESRHS) has implemented new restrictions on dental visits based on the latest information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health to keep our community safe.

All appointments for routine dental care will be reschedule, including dental check-ups, cleanings and fillings. ESRHS will reschedule appointments when the COVID-19 situation allows.

ESRHS will continue to see adult patients who need emergency dental care at the Atlantic and Franktown locations including:

· Severe toothache pain (not just a mild ache or twinge).

· Swelling of your gums, face or neck.

· Bleeding in your mouth if it does not stop especially if you have had a recent tooth extraction.

· Infection or substantial risk of infection.

· Trauma (such as severe broken tooth from accident).

ESRHS will continue to see children for emergency dental care at the Atlantic and Franktown locations. The Metompkin and Pungoteague Elementary School Dental units are closed until further notice.

If you have an urgent care need, please call before coming in.

· For Atlantic Community Health Center call 757-824-5676 and press 2 for dental.

· For Franktown Community Health Center call 757-442-4819 and press 2 for dental

CALL YOUR DENTAL OFFICE OR USE THE PATIENT PORTAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT APPOINTMENTS – ESRHS WILL WORK WITH YOU. To create a portal account, call your center, and ask to be “web enabled.” Patients ages 0-13 and 18+ are currently being enrolled. To use the portal, go to esrh.org and click on the patient portal button.

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS IN HEALTH AND DENTAL CENTERS DURING COVID-19

· Patients are encouraged to come to appointments alone. Non-essential visitors will not be permitted.

· Parents, guardians, translators and other necessary support people are welcome to accompany patients to appointments but may be asked to remain in the waiting area or in their car if their presence is not required for treatment.

· In the waiting areas practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from others.

· Anyone entering ESRHS will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival.

.