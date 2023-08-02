Eastern Shore Rural Health hosting free health fairs Aug. 7-10

Pictured above: The Tooth Fairy will be at Rural Health’s National Health Center Week health fairs to greet children Aug. 7-10.
Community partners will be on hand, voter registration drive to be held
Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. will be celebrating National Health Center Week by hosting free health fairs Aug. 7-10. All health fairs will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:
- Monday, August 7 – Chincoteague Island Community Health Center, 4049 Main Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336.
- Tuesday, August 8 – Atlantic Community Health Center, 5219 Lankford Highway, New Church, VA 23415.
- Wednesday, August 9 – Onley Community Health Center, 20306 Badger Lane, Onley, VA 23418.
- Thursday, August 10 – Eastville Community Health Center, 17068 Lankford Highway Eastville, Va. 23347.
The health fairs will be informational and fun for all ages. Healthcare professionals will be on hand to share helpful knowledge with fair attendees. Children can participate in educational games designed to teach them about nutrition, exercise, and personal hygiene. There will be face painting, a bounce house, and storytelling sessions hosted by the Tooth Fairy that emphasize the importance of healthy dental habits.
School supplies can be dropped off for the Willie Randall school supply drive at each health fair.
Accomack and Northampton County residents interested in registering to vote can do so at the fairs. The voter registration drive is being held in recognition that the Shore’s residents can create a healthier Shore by voting for their interests.
Rural Health community partners that are participating include:
Alzheimer’s Association
A & N Electric Cooperative
Anthem/Elevance Health
Accomack County Public Schools Book Mobile
Bounce House (provided by Western Auto, Exmore)
Community Services Board
Eastern Shore Literacy Council
Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Eastern Shore Area on Aging
Eastern Shore Community College
Eastern Shore for Independent Living
Face painting
Food Bank
Humana
Intrepid Home Health and Hospice
New Era Healthcare – Podiatry Care
No Limits Eastern Shore
Riverside Home Health and Hospice
Ready Region South Eastern
Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
Shore Soccer
VP/Optima
Virginia Crisis Line
Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs
Village Neighbors
Virginia Veteran and Family Support