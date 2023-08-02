Eastern Shore Rural Health hosting free health fairs Aug. 7-10

Pictured above: The Tooth Fairy will be at Rural Health’s National Health Center Week health fairs to greet children Aug. 7-10.

Community partners will be on hand, voter registration drive to be held

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. will be celebrating National Health Center Week by hosting free health fairs Aug. 7-10. All health fairs will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, August 7 – Chincoteague Island Community Health Center, 4049 Main Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336.

Tuesday, August 8 – Atlantic Community Health Center, 5219 Lankford Highway, New Church, VA 23415.

Wednesday, August 9 – Onley Community Health Center, 20306 Badger Lane, Onley, VA 23418.

Thursday, August 10 – Eastville Community Health Center, 17068 Lankford Highway Eastville, Va. 23347.

The health fairs will be informational and fun for all ages. Healthcare professionals will be on hand to share helpful knowledge with fair attendees. Children can participate in educational games designed to teach them about nutrition, exercise, and personal hygiene. There will be face painting, a bounce house, and storytelling sessions hosted by the Tooth Fairy that emphasize the importance of healthy dental habits.

School supplies can be dropped off for the Willie Randall school supply drive at each health fair.

Accomack and Northampton County residents interested in registering to vote can do so at the fairs. The voter registration drive is being held in recognition that the Shore’s residents can create a healthier Shore by voting for their interests.

Rural Health community partners that are participating include:

Alzheimer’s Association

A & N Electric Cooperative

Anthem/Elevance Health

Accomack County Public Schools Book Mobile

Bounce House (provided by Western Auto, Exmore)

Community Services Board

Eastern Shore Literacy Council

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Eastern Shore Area on Aging

Eastern Shore Community College

Eastern Shore for Independent Living

Face painting

Food Bank

Humana

Intrepid Home Health and Hospice

New Era Healthcare – Podiatry Care

No Limits Eastern Shore

Riverside Home Health and Hospice

Ready Region South Eastern

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Shore Soccer

VP/Optima

Virginia Crisis Line

Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs

Village Neighbors

Virginia Veteran and Family Support