Pictured: Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Express Care at Four Corner Plaza in Onley is opening Tuesday May 30.

ESRH Express Care providers were awarded College of Urgent Care Medicine pins on May 24 at a staff only event. Express Care director “Del” Del Peral is shown receiving his pin from Rural Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joan Lingen.

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Express Care at Four Corner Plaza in Onley is opening Tuesday May 30. The urgent care center is located at 25228 Lankford Hwy. The Express Care is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (last check-in time is at 7:15pm) and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.(last check-in time is at 3:15pm).

ESRH Express Care will treat medical needs that are not routine, and are not an emergency. The Express Care is a walk-in only clinic – appointments are not available – for urgent needs or care needed in between appointments with your regular health care provider. ESRH Express Care sees patients ages two and up with urgent or serious, but not life-threatening conditions. You don’t have to be a Eastern Shore Rural Health patient to be seen. See expresscare.esrh.org for more information on what the Express Care center treats.

The cost of a visit to ESRH Express Care varies based on the services received and the specifics of your insurance plan. Express Care accepts most major insurance plans to help patients avoid out-of-network costs and also offers affordable pricing for those without insurance. Uninsured patients may qualify for a discount program that is based on family size and income. The price of these discounted “self-pay” services will depend on the type of visit.

For more information about the ESRH Express Care go to expresscare.esrh.org on the web; @esrhexpresscare on Facebook; or @esrh_expresscare on Instagram. The Express Care information line phone number is 757-787-1465.