Urgent Care Facility and Pharmacy to Open in Onley

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is undertaking two projects to offer more services to the community. “We are excited to grow our service lines to help meet the needs of our community here on the Shore,” said Rural Health CEO Matt Clay. The first project is an urgent care center to be located at the Four Corner Plaza in Onley. “Our recent community health needs assessment reflected a significant need for urgent care here on the Shore,” Clay said.

The second project is adding a pharmacy to the Onley Community Health Center campus. The pharmacy will be owned and operated by Eastern Shore Rural Health. “This pharmacy at our largest center will allow us to integrate care between our providers and pharmacists, which enhances our ability to provide patient-centered care in a one stop setting. A pharmacy under one roof with Rural Health providers also helps ensure a high level of customer service including shorter wait times and easier access to needed prescriptions for patients,” Clay said.

Both of these projects are in the planning phases with more details coming in the near future.

“The Eastern Shore Rural Health Board of Directors has been extremely supportive in providing additional services to our community, supporting our team members, and recognizing the needs here on the Shore,” said Clay.

New Logo Adopted

Eastern Shore Rural Health has a new logo. “The new logo provides a fresh new look for our organization and depicts the region we serve, where the land meets the sea,” said Clay. The new logo will be rolled out over the next few months.

