Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. has acquired extra-oral suctioning equipment for each of its dental locations. This equipment will greatly reduce aerosols in the treatment area and further reduce risk for airborne spread diseases like COVID. Aerosols are clouds of small droplets suspended in the air – like a mist – that may be created from some dental procedures. If a patient is unknowingly infected (has no symptoms), it is possible for virus particles to be shed in this “mist” and possibly infect other healthy individuals who are in close proximity (less than 6 feet away.)

This equipment will be used for all high aerosol generating procedures like ultrasonic cleanings, crown preparations and other extensive tooth repair procedures. It is not needed for many other dental procedures that do not create a lot of aerosols like having a dental check-up, X-rays taken or getting a fluoride treatment. Dental patients may not see it at their next visit, however the dental team wants patients to know another infection control tool is now available and the team is dedicated to patient safety.

.