Eastern Shore Rural Health conducts June advocacy visits

Pictured: Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton toured Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Eastville Community Health Center June 21. Pictured left to right: Rural Health Eastville Health Educator Molly Turlington, Chief Compliance Officer Kim Savage, CEO Jeannette Edwards, and Chief Dental Officer Dr. Scott Wolpin; Eastern Shore Health District Director Jon Richardson; and Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. Turlington is a recent college graduate and Eastern Shore native who interned with Rural Health last summer and is now a full time employee.

On June 4 and 5 an Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. staff delegation attended a National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) D.C. advocacy event. The Rural Health delegation, along with representatives from NACHC and the Virginia Community Healthcare Association, met with Virginia U.S. Congress members Rep. Jen Kiggans and Rep. Morgan Griffith and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine as well as with legislative staff from the offices of U.S. Senator Mark Warner and VA U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Support of four priority Community Health Center issues were discussed:

– The 340B ACCESS Act to ensure long-term viability of the 340B program.

– Maximal funding for critical health care workforce programs.

– Legislative and regulatory efforts to ensure Community Health Centers can continue to offer telehealth visits to all patients.

– Multi-year increased funding so centers can better plan for the future.

On June 21 Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton toured Rural Health’s Eastville Community Health Center. During the tour Rural Health’s Edwards, Wolpin, Bull and Chief Compliance Officer Kim Savage discussed plans and priorities with Dr. Shelton and Eastern Shore Health District Director Jon Richardson.

Community Health Centers like Rural Health help increase access to crucial primary care by reducing barriers such as cost, lack of insurance, distance, and language for their patients. In doing so, health centers — also called Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) — provide substantial benefits to the country and its health care system. Rural Health patients interested in joining the Rural Health Advocacy Committee can contact Amy Bull at [email protected].